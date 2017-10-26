autoevolution
 

Oil Change On a Brand New Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe Only Costs $152

Did we need another reason to love the C63 S Coupe? Probably not. But we got one today when a YouTube owner took one over to Mercedes to have its oil changed.
You might know the guy behind the AutoVlog channel already. A while back, he did a few informative videos on what happens if you put your car in reverse while driving or if you toss the key out the window.

Though his videos made a lot of money, it cost way more than that to buy a brand new 2018 model year C63 S Coupe. Still, the 510 horsepower AMG model is a joy, combining the badge of a luxury brand with the performance nearing that of a supercar.

As everybody knows, power comes from a 4.0-liter V8 with twin turbochargers. It doesn't have the same oil sump as the AMG GT two-seater, but most of the other components are the same. A higher-output version has also been fitted to the new E63 sedan, which the guy checks out during his showroom visit.

So how much does an oil change for a $100,000 Mercedes performance V8 cost? Probably a lot, right?! Obviously, he tries to make a long video for the ad money, but we just went ahead and spoiled it for you: it's very cheap at $152.

Mercedes charges $25 for the labor and $114 for the oil and filters. That tells us the mechanics have got the procedure figured out perfectly. However, we're not suggesting to you should buy any old AMG because the C63 went in with two flaws already, both of which were repaired under warranty. One was a control module responsible for the blinkers, and the other was a bumper that stuck out a little.

Even though it makes about 128 HP per liter, the AMG engine apparently only needs new oil every 10,000 miles (16,000km). Normally, you wouldn't see that in a Ferrari or Lamborghini. But even the exotic car companies are now offering fixed-rate servicing plans.

