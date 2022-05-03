Mercedes-Benz E-Class Taps Into Its Darker Side With New Night Edition Version

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its Night Edition family of models with the introduction of the bundle on the entire E-Class lineup on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Building on the AMG Line and Night Package, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Night Edition can be combined with all body styles and engines, save for the AMG models. They’re available in all paint finishes signed by Benz, and they stand out next to the regular proposals by sporting special features inside and out.
Some of the things that set them apart are the diamond grille with pins in black, similar looks for the exhaust pipe trim elements, ‘Night Edition’ logos on the front fenders, and high-gloss finish for the trunk and tailgate of the Sedan and Estate, respectively. They ride on AMG light-alloy wheels in glossy black, and some have high-gloss flanges.
Greeting users upon opening the doors are the backlit sills with ‘Mercedes-Benz’ lettering. The Night Edition brings faux leather upholstery with topstitching, or faux leather and microfiber combo that is also standard, in addition to the real leather options. Dark aluminum and metallic trim, open-pore black ash wood, and ‘Night Edition’ embroidery on the seats, otherwise heated up front, and floor mats round off the looks of the special models.
Those interested in the Night Edition versions of the E-Class can already order the Coupe and Cabriolet in Germany. The Sedan and Estate will officially launch on May 17, and the first units will start arriving at dealers in selected European countries from July 22.
Pricing for the package varies between €5,925.50 (equal to $6,232) and €9,222.50 ($9,700), depending on the body style and drive system, and includes tax. The four-door E-Class kicks off at €50,604.75 ($53,225) in its local market, and the long-roof variant can be had from €53,490.50 ($56,260). The Coupe and Cabriolet will set buyers back at least €58,393.30 ($61,417) and €63,938.70 ($67,249) respectively.
Some of the things that set them apart are the diamond grille with pins in black, similar looks for the exhaust pipe trim elements, ‘Night Edition’ logos on the front fenders, and high-gloss finish for the trunk and tailgate of the Sedan and Estate, respectively. They ride on AMG light-alloy wheels in glossy black, and some have high-gloss flanges.
Greeting users upon opening the doors are the backlit sills with ‘Mercedes-Benz’ lettering. The Night Edition brings faux leather upholstery with topstitching, or faux leather and microfiber combo that is also standard, in addition to the real leather options. Dark aluminum and metallic trim, open-pore black ash wood, and ‘Night Edition’ embroidery on the seats, otherwise heated up front, and floor mats round off the looks of the special models.
Those interested in the Night Edition versions of the E-Class can already order the Coupe and Cabriolet in Germany. The Sedan and Estate will officially launch on May 17, and the first units will start arriving at dealers in selected European countries from July 22.
Pricing for the package varies between €5,925.50 (equal to $6,232) and €9,222.50 ($9,700), depending on the body style and drive system, and includes tax. The four-door E-Class kicks off at €50,604.75 ($53,225) in its local market, and the long-roof variant can be had from €53,490.50 ($56,260). The Coupe and Cabriolet will set buyers back at least €58,393.30 ($61,417) and €63,938.70 ($67,249) respectively.