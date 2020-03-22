This Ambient Light for Mercedes E-Class Is Something You’ll Want in the Bedroom

Of course, it all depends on how much effort you put into this, mixed with the know-how to make the whole thing look like factory-installed equipment.The aftermarket experts over at DMP Car Design, for example, have installed a custom ambient light system on the Mercedes Benz E-Class, and the way it looks is almost no different from similar equipment typically offered by car manufacturers in the first place.“64 Colour Custom Ambient Light for Mercedes Benz W212 E Class!! It looks 100% Stock! Give you a fun and relax sensation at night driving!!” DMP Car Design explained in a post on Instagram, which also includes a demo video to see the whole thing in action (and which you can also watch by clicking play in the post embedded below).The tuning house didn’t reveal any further details, such as how you can actually change the colors inside the car, but this is something that you can find out by reaching out to them, especially if you’re interested into the same modifications for your own car.And of course, there’s no word on pricing, but the same details will probably be offered depending on car model and how complex the system that you want to install actually is.Other than that, installing such a custom ambient light system inside a car really isn’t the kind of job for the Average Joe, especially because this can become rather distracting during the night. By the looks of things, this isn’t the case here, but of course, there are so many cheap LED and light systems out there that shouldn’t by any means be used during a late night drive.