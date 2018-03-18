autoevolution
Mercedes-Benz Brings Back Original Checkered Upholstery For The 300 SL

Codenamed W198, the first generation of the SL-Class is the stuff of automotive legends. An evolution of the Grand Prix-winning W194, the 300 SL was more than just a beautiful machine with gullwing doors. It came with direct fuel injection, helping the W198 achieve the highest top speed of any production car of the era.
Despite the groundbreaking factor of the 300 SL, Mercedes-Benz manufactured 3,258 examples of the breed at the Stuttgart-Unterturkheim plant in Germany. 1,400 of them were fixed-head coupes, with the remaining 1,858 coming off the assembly line as roadsters. Care to guess which of the two body styles is more desirable?

The 300 SL Gullwing, of course! But regardless of that, owning such a vehicle can be a pain in the you-know-what if it breaks down or the trim wears off. Regarding the first of two problems, there are lots of companies specialized in servicing the glamorous W198. As for replacement trim, well, that’s a headache-inducing matter.

Mercedes-Benz took notice of it, and efforts are being made in this direction. Take, for example, the chequered pattern for the seat upholstery. The three-pointed star got in touch with the original supplier to recreate the original material, and a meter by 1,400 millimeters of fabric will set you back €184.45 including value-added tax.

There are three variants to choose from, available at any Mercedes-Benz partner around the world. Produced in four-ply double-weave twill, the upholstery can be had in blue and grey (codenamed L1), red and green (L2), and green and beige (L3). The first of three designs “was delivered in nearly 80 percent of the 300 SL models with a fabric interior produced from 1954 to 1957” according to the German automaker.

If you were wondering, Mercedes-Benz Classic worked closely with the design department in Sindelfingen to bring this product to life. Just like the original upholstery, the fabric is made from 100% wool yarn of the highest quality possible.
