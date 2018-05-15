Mercedes-Benz A-Class Production Kicks Off at Second Facility

Not wasting any time with the newest A-Class, Mercedes-Benz is ramping up production for the 2019 model at another of its facilities.

The A-Class is the first car to feature the A few weeks back, the carmaker started manufacturing the model at the plant Rastatt, Germany. This week, robots and humans began assembling the model at the facility in Kecskemét, Hungary.This second production line for the new A-Class is just the beginning. In all, Mercedes-Benz plans to manufacture the model at five plants on three continents.And more models in this class are planned for future years, as the company already stated. Currently, Mercedes’ compact cars segment is comprised of the A-, B-Class , CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA. The new compact breed that debuts with the A-Class, code-named W177, will comprise a total of eight models, including electric ones.“With the new A-Class, we start the production of our vehicles in an unrivaled ramp-up cascade - in top quality and within a very short time line,” said Markus Schäfer, the man in charge with the company’s production.“After Rastatt, the Kecskemét plant has now also successfully managed the start of production. Our proven production strategy pays out.”At the Hungarian facility, the new A-Class replaces on the assembly lines the outgoing B-Class . The plant will continue to assemble the CLA and CLA Shooting Brake alongside the new addition.The model will sell in Europe for prices starting at 30,231 Euro ($37,400) for the entry-level A 200 with a 6-speed manual transmission. All the models in the lineup (A200, A180 d, and A250) will be offered for a limited time with an Edition 1 trim.The A-Class is the first car to feature the Mercedes-Benz User Experience or MBUX. The most distinctive feature of the MBUX system are the two large displays, one showing the instrument cluster and the other working as infotainment features interface.