Mercedes A-Class AMG Line Destroyed in Huge Rollover Crash on Nurburgring

The Nurburgring has many nasty habits, with one of them involving the Green Hell highlighting the dynamic drawbacks of hatchbacks being driven fast. And the latest example of this saw a Mercedes-Benz A-Class getting ruined in a Nordschleife accident yesterday.

5 photos



And while the resulting rollover crash risk isn't too obvious on the road, the combination between the high speeds developed on the Ring and its tight layout means hatchbacks can easily



As for the third-gen A-Class we have here, this isn't an AMG Line, so we can't quite talk about a hot hatch.



Nevertheless, this didn't keep the driver of the machine from reaching respectable speeds on the Ring and when the man behind the wheel lost control and met the guardrail, the car rolled over.



And while the piece of footage documenting the accident, which you'll find at the bottom of the page, doesn't allow one to notice the initial part of the accident, the important part can be clearly seen.



To be more precise, the driver and his passenger went through quite an ordeal, with the car spinning more than one time. Fortunately, though, the A-Class landed on its wheels.



The two were able to quickly exit the vehicle - they did the right thing by turning to the side of the track, even though the passenger seemed to experience a few issues, which is probably wh the two didn't immediately get behind the metallic protection element.



As you'll see in the final part of the clip, the car sustained the kind of damage that can easily ruin an aficionado's day.



