2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class W177 Prices Start at 30,231 Euro

5 Mar 2018
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class got its price tags on Monday, after the German carmaker announced the model is now available for order. To start at 30,231 Euro for the entry-level car with not much of entry-level feel, as Daimler's head Dieter Zetsche said, the A-Class will also be offered with an Edition 1 guise for a limited time.
The cheapest of the A-Class lot is the A200 with 6-speed manual transmission, priced as above. It is followed by the A180 d with a 7G-DCT, priced at 31,398 euro, and the A200 with the same gearbox, which wears a price tag of 32,326 euro. The top of the range is the A250, and it is priced at 36,461.

The Edition 1 trim will be offered for all engine variants for approximately a year after launch. It will add to the above-mentioned costs an extra 7,021 euro and will come with color highlights in Edition green, LED High-Performance headlamps, sports seats, and ambiance lighting is standard equipment.

Several other packages will be offered by Mercedes-Benz for the model, in exchange for some extra cash. Multibeam LED headlights can be purchased for an additional 1,487 euro, the Driving Assistance package costs 1,796 euro, and the head-up display will send buyers back 1,178 euro.

As announced since its introduction, the A-Class is the first three-pointed star car to feature the Mercedes-Benz User Experience or MBUX. The most distinctive feature of the MBUX system are the two large displays, one showing the instrument cluster and the other working as infotainment features interface.

Aside from controlling the MBUX with their fingers or steering wheel buttons, drivers can also use their voice, the activation code for MBUX to become active being HEY MERCEDES.

MBUX marks the carmaker's departure from the aging COMAND system still in use on most of its models, and the first-ever adaptation of a touchscreen to a Mercedes model.
