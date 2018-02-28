2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Spied in Traffic, Gets Closer to Production

If you happen to be the kind of aficionado who enjoys niches, make sure to keep an eye on Mercedes-Benz. The Germans have boosted their appetites for filling these segments of the market and the resulting offensive can be observed right from the compact side of the company's lineup. And we're here to focus on the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan.

4 photos



And since crossovers sell like nothing else these days, the compact boom also means that the



Returning to the 2019 A-Class Sedan, this wears the V177 internal code and one mustn't make the mistake of labeling this as a styling underdog compared to the future CLA.



While the latter will pack a Darth Varder-like front fascia and frameless doors, the A-Class Sedan will also have its design assets. For one thing, the halogen headlights seen on this prototype will be joined by optional LED units.



Moving to the rear, the sleek window is joined by a sporty boot lid, which will can be guessed despite the heavy camo covering the test car.



The 2019 A-Class Hatchback will lend its engine lineup to the Sedan model. However, while the five-door model is set to receive two Mercedes- AMG models (the 300 hp



Meanwhile, you can check out a prototype of the 2019 A-Class Sedan doing its thing in German traffic in the video below. The model, which could also make it to the US, is set to land by the end of the year.



Now that the 2019 A-Class hatch has marked the debut of the second-generation MFA2 (Modular Front Architecture) platform, we'll get to see this spawning the said saloon incarnation of the machine, along with the second-generation CLA And since crossovers sell like nothing else these days, the compact boom also means that the second coming of the GLA will be accompanied by the introduction of the GLB , which will be slotted in between the first and the now-established GLC.Returning to the 2019 A-Class Sedan, this wears the V177 internal code and one mustn't make the mistake of labeling this as a styling underdog compared to the future CLA.While the latter will pack a Darth Varder-like front fascia and frameless doors, the A-Class Sedan will also have its design assets. For one thing, the halogen headlights seen on this prototype will be joined by optional LED units.Moving to the rear, the sleek window is joined by a sporty boot lid, which will can be guessed despite the heavy camo covering the test car.The 2019 A-Class Hatchback will lend its engine lineup to the Sedan model. However, while the five-door model is set to receive two Mercedes-models (the 300 hp A35/A40 and the 400+ hp A45/A50 ), the four-door model should only get the first.Meanwhile, you can check out a prototype of the 2019 A-Class Sedan doing its thing in German traffic in the video below. The model, which could also make it to the US, is set to land by the end of the year.