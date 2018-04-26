2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Available in Augmented Configurator

The app also takes the customer directlyde in the field of virtual reality will sooner or later eliminate the need for so many dealerships. This would in turn cut cost for the manufacturer, giving them the possibility to invest the money thus saved in new vehicles.

5 photos



To support the market launch of the new



Called Mercedes cAR, the app comes complete with data goggles and will allow customers to configure the vehicle on handheld devices, view and review its details and even place the car in various surroundings.



For the A-Class, prospective buyers can customize the vehicles in Style, Progressive and AMG Line trims, with further configuration options to be added along the way.



The app also takes the customer directly to the dealer search where a test drive can be booked.



At first, Mercedes-Benz will make the app available only for the A-Class and only in seven German regions. If the test is successful, it's likely we’ll see a more global reach, encompassing more models.



"The virtual and the real world are not only blending together more and more with respect to vehicles and services, but also in marketing and sales,” said Britta Seeger, head of



"Thanks to digital technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, our customers can quickly and easily explore the variety of our vehicles.”



Production for the new A-Class started last week in Rastatt, Germany. The model will sell in Europe for prices starting at 30,231 Euro ($37,400) for the entry-level A 200 with a 6-speed manual transmission. We’re probably still decades away from the time we will be able to fully scrutinize a car in the comfort of our own homes. But the first steps toward that future are already being made by carmakers across the globe.To support the market launch of the new A-Class , Mercedes-Benz announced on Thursday the launch of a new augmented reality app. It will give customers the chance of getting to know the car and configure it before they go down to the nearest dealer.Called Mercedes cAR, the app comes complete with data goggles and will allow customers to configure the vehicle on handheld devices, view and review its details and even place the car in various surroundings.For the A-Class, prospective buyers can customize the vehicles in Style, Progressive andLine trims, with further configuration options to be added along the way.The app also takes the customer directly to the dealer search where a test drive can be booked.At first, Mercedes-Benz will make the app available only for the A-Class and only in seven German regions. If the test is successful, it's likely we’ll see a more global reach, encompassing more models."The virtual and the real world are not only blending together more and more with respect to vehicles and services, but also in marketing and sales,” said Britta Seeger, head of Mercedes-Benz marketing and sales."Thanks to digital technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, our customers can quickly and easily explore the variety of our vehicles.”Production for the new A-Class started last week in Rastatt, Germany. The model will sell in Europe for prices starting at 30,231 Euro ($37,400) for the entry-level A 200 with a 6-speed manual transmission.