Mercedes-AMG GT R with IPE Exhaust Has a Special Message for Your Ears

All brands have a visual signature that's usually built around the radiator grille and its headlights design, but it's safe to say Mercedes
-AMG has gone one step further and gave its models an acoustic identity as well.
That rasping sound of the V8 engine combined with the coarse voice of the exhaust and the occasional cackles it throws out, especially on downshifts and throttle lift-off, they all combine to make identifying an AMG
as easy with the eyes closed as it would be with them wide open.
While BMW
's M division built the image of a racing specialist around itself, the Affalterbach machines used to be more hooligan in nature, betting more on raw power and aural presence than handling and lap times. The latter part did chance over the last few years with the AMGs becoming more and more a force to be reckoned on a circuit, but their loud nature remained untouched.
The Mercedes-AMG GT R
is the perfect incarnation of this ethos. Blistering fast on the Nurburgring, it remains the kind of car you can hear coming from three corners away on the Nurburgring, scaring all the birds on a three-mile radius while setting excellent lap times on the German circuit.
However, even if the standard exhaust system sounds great, that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement. The guys at Innotech Performance Exhaust have proven they know their stuff
before when it comes to letting the gases out in a stylish fashion (don't read this the wrong way, OK?), so it's quite exciting to see what they've done with the GT R.
Well, the sports cars's behind sure looks amazing, but we still feel "to hear what they've done with the GT R" would be more appropriate in this situation. Just make sure you stick until the very end of the video - it's a short one, so it shouldn't be too difficult - for the complete IPE experience.