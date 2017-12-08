Mercedes-AMG GT S vs. Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S/B Drag Race Is a Family Portrait

Some drag races are more special than others and the one we're here to show you will provide plenty of giggles without packing the slightest of balance. And that's because we're looking at a David vs. Goliath fight with an Affalterbach twist. To be more precise, this sprinting brawl involves a Mercedes-AMG CLA45 Shooting Brake being thrown at a Mercedes-AMG GT S.

The two got together during a drag racing event held on an airfield, so the drivers only needed to worry about welding the throttle to the floor.We're looking at a compact wagon that packs half the engine of the supercar it battles. Displacement and cylinder count aside, the all-wheel-drive compact wagon packs 381 hp, while the rear-paw supercar wields 510 ponies.The variety showcased with the help of this straight-line battle is an example of for just how majestic Affalterbach has become these days. And we'll list other three examples, starting with the least fierce one.We're talking about the 2018 Mercedes-E63 S. You see, while the mid-cycle revamp for the previous E63 showed that it could one-up the Porsche Panamera Turbo S in a straight line, the W213 incarnation of the Benz has managed to leave the 2018 Panamera Turbo behind in a track battle. And we're not expecting the considerably chunkier Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid to bring the title back to Zuffenhausen.Then we have the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door . We're talking about a complete transformation of the 2018 CLS platform, one that runs so deep that the third-gen CLS is expected to be deprived of V8 firepower. And if the 805 hp hybrid powertrain of the concept prefiguration the model was any indication of its might, we can't wait to meet the four-door coupe.We've saved the best for last and we're referring to the Mercedes-AMG Project One , which will bring 1,000+ horsepower Formula One might to public roads.