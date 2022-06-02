Mercedes-AMG G 63 Goes From 'King of the Road' to 'Jewel of the Scrapyard' in One Crash

How badly do you want a new-gen Mercedes-AMG G 63? Enough to forget about common sense and buy a crashed copy? If so, then you have come to the right place, as this one might be just what the doctor (not a psychologist, though) ordered.
Made in late 2020, as per the plaque pictured in the gallery above, this Mercedes-AMG G 63 has seen much better days before being involved in the mysterious accident that has literally left it crippled.
If you look at the pics, then you will see that a good chunk of the left front axle is missing, together with the wheel. The bulbar can probably be scrapped, and so can the front fender on the right side. A new bumper should make it to the shopping list of anyone interested in saving this punchy 4x4, as well as a headlight.
The more you look at the images, the worse it gets, as the rear axle is likely doomed too. The crash has left its mark on the steering wheel airbag, on the digital instrument cluster, deemed inoperable by the vendor, and on the engine too, or so it appears anyway, as things don’t really line up anymore under the hood, which is also beat up.
Still, it is likely that the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 power unit can be saved, and once it’s up and running, it will produce 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque without any outside intervention. The thrust enables the stock G 63 to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds, and a top speed of 149 mph (240 kph) if ordered with the optional AMG Driver’s Pack.
With an estimated repair bill of almost $100K, this brawny SUV is listed for grabs on iaai, and can be seen in person in Greensboro, North Carolina. So, how much would you be willing to pay for it?
