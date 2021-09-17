Meet the Waiter of the Future. KettyBot Is Smart, Funny, and With Impeccable Manners

You know how, from time to time, when you go out to eat, the waiter gives you that look or is even rude, and your food takes forever to get to your table? Well, this little guy can change your whole restaurant experience, by being well-mannered and always eager to serve you.
Yet another profession is at risk of being taken over by machines, and this time it is waiters who might become easily replaceable. Chinese company Pudu Robotics has recently launched its next-generation robot, the KettyBot, which was designed with one purpose in mind: to serve people. KettyBot is a smart and versatile delivery and customer reception machine, with a funny look and a lot of capabilities hiding under its casing.
The bot features an 18.5-inch advertising display and artificial intelligence (AI) for the reception of customers. It has a compact design which makes it very agile and suitable for crowded environments. Its AI voice interaction helps it greet customers, cutely and politely, waking up its screen while it does so.
Available in two colors, beige yellow and salt white, Ketty weighs 83.7 lb (38 kg) and has a carrying capacity of 66 lb (30 kg). It cruises at a top speed of 3.9 ft/sec (1.2m/s) and it measures 17.7 x 17.1 x 43.4 in (451 x 436 x 1103 mm).
A 25.6 Ah battery powers the KettyBot and makes it work for up to eight hours on a single charge. You can fully recharge the battery in approximately 4.5 hours. You’ll get voice alerts and notifications when the battery is low, and Ketty will take itself back to the docking station.
The bot is equipped with laser and navigation solutions in order to help it detect and avoid obstacles.
Pudu Robotics recently launched the KettyBot globally, which means it is available to purchase anywhere in the world. Pudu doesn’t mention the price of the KettyBot, but if you are interested in buying one, you have to contact the company and they’ll get back to you within 24 hours.
