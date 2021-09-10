3D-Printed Coffee-Making Robot Wants to Compete With the World’s Most Famous Barista

While for most people coffee is just a daily energy booster, there are some that made a career out of brewing the perfect cup of Joe. Like James Hoffmann for instance, a barista champion whose entire life revolves around coffee. This DIY (do it yourself) coffee-making robot tries to put Hoffman out of commission, trying to imitate one of his most famous recipes.
The creator of the robot is a U.K.- based YouTuber, a coffee aficionado himself, but who also has a knack for engineering. His entire channel is dedicated to using technology and robotics to make him the best home cook he can be.
This pour-over coffee robot is his latest project and its purpose is to imitate Hoffmann’s V60 recipe, which involves several steps to follow and a lot of swirling.
The YouTuber says laziness was the main reason why he built the robot, as he doesn’t want to go through the whole process every time he wants a fine cup of coffee. However, we find the whole thing a b it counterintuitive, given the effort and time he had to put in just to make the darn thing. Let’s just hope it is worth it in the long run.
His robot required several main parts: the water pump, to pour hot water into the coffee, a shaker to swirl the V60 carafe, and a scale to measure the amount of water poured. There’s also a software component involved.
The main platform of the pour coffee machine was 3D printed, housing several electronics inside, such as a relay, stepper motor, and all the wiring.
For now, this is just a personal project, although the pour-over coffee-making robot was well received on the Internet, so who knows…
Coffee connoisseurs prefer the pour-over method over other brewing techniques as is supposed to create a more flavorful coffee. As its name suggests, it involves pouring hot water through coffee grounds using a filter.
