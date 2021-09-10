2021 VW Polo Brings 79 HP in Return for £17,885 in the UK

The facelifted Volkswagen Polo has officially opened for order in the United Kingdom. It’s offered in three trim levels, the Life, Style, and R-Line, in four powertrain configurations, joined later on by the GTI hot hatch.
Offered from £17,885 ($24,700) with the 80 PS (79 HP / 59 kW) 1.0-liter engine and a five-speed manual gearbox, the Life has LED headlights, 8-inch digital cockpit, 8-inch infotainment system, smartphone mirroring, heated and electrically adjustable side mirrors, four USB ports, rain-sensing wipers, and adaptive cruise control.
Available exclusively with the 95 PS (94 HP / 70 kW) 1.0-liter TSI and a seven-speed DSG, the Style trim level has a recommended retail price of £20,785 ($28,705). Things such as the LED matrix headlights, front and rear parking sensors, 16-inch alloy wheels, two-zone climate control, enhanced infotainment system, and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster are part of the standard equipment.
Distinguishable by its sportier looking bumpers and different 16-inch alloys, the 2021 Polo R-Line gets fake quad pipes, black headlining inside, stainless steel pedals, sports comfort seats for the driver and front passenger, and Karoso Artvelours microfleece upholstery. It’s also fitted with the Digital Cockpit Pro, Dynamic Road Sign Display, High Beam Assist, ambient lighting, and two-zone climate control.
Powering it is either 95 PS 1.0 TSI, with a five-speed manual or seven-speed DSG, or the 110 PS (108 HP / 81 kW) 1.0 TSI, mated to the auto ‘box. Pricing for this model starts at £20,785 ($28,705) in the basic version, going up to at least £23,355 ($32,255) for the range-topping powertrain.
Additional paint finishes and wheels, up to 17 inches in diameter, are available as options for the facelifted Polo, which can also be equipped with Park Assist, Proactive Passenger Protection, and Sports Suspension Pack that brings a more dynamic suspension set-up and XDS electronic differential lock.
