Two-Faced Robot Table Clock Has a Dark Side, Goes for More Than $60,000

Limited to just 50 pieces per color, this robot table clock is a pile of jewels and hundreds of components that all come to life in an intricate and luxurious device meant to show you the duality of man and machine. If you can afford it, that is…
MB&F is a reputable watch brand based in Switzerland, founded in 2005. It’s become popular through its unique, futuristic timekeeping machines, like the ones inspired by Jules Verne’s novels, with a hefty price tag of $160,000 apiece. The manufacturer’s latest masterpiece is the 1839 Balthazar Table Clock, made in partnership with L’Épée, another renowned company in Switzerland. L’Épée makes high-end clocks since 1839.
Balthazar is a two-faced robot clock that measures 15.5 in (39.4 cm) in height, and 9.3 in (23.8 cm) in width, depending on the position of its arms. It weighs 18 pounds (8.2 kg) and is made of 405 components and 62 jewels.
The robot clock has a light side and a dark one. The light side displays slow jumping hours and sweeping minutes through its two discs on the chest, as explained by MB&F. Its 35-day power reserve is indicated on its belly. Balthazar has red eyes that are, in fact, 20-second retrograde displays.
The dark side of the clock is revealed by rotating the robot’s torso 180 degrees. Its roughness is expressed by its hard skull and menacing teeth. It also features a dual hemisphere moon phase indicator.
Balthazar features a shield where a key can be stored. You can use the key to set the time and wind the movement of the clock.
But why Balthazar? Because MB&F founder, Maximilian Büsser, happens to love the name. Turns out it was a popular one in his family for over five centuries, with every eldest Büsser being called either Melchior or Balthazar.
You can get the robot table clock in four colors (green, black, blue, silver), with only 50 pieces being available for each. Balthazar is priced at CHF 56,000 (over $61,000).
Balthazar is a two-faced robot clock that measures 15.5 in (39.4 cm) in height, and 9.3 in (23.8 cm) in width, depending on the position of its arms. It weighs 18 pounds (8.2 kg) and is made of 405 components and 62 jewels.
The robot clock has a light side and a dark one. The light side displays slow jumping hours and sweeping minutes through its two discs on the chest, as explained by MB&F. Its 35-day power reserve is indicated on its belly. Balthazar has red eyes that are, in fact, 20-second retrograde displays.
The dark side of the clock is revealed by rotating the robot’s torso 180 degrees. Its roughness is expressed by its hard skull and menacing teeth. It also features a dual hemisphere moon phase indicator.
Balthazar features a shield where a key can be stored. You can use the key to set the time and wind the movement of the clock.
But why Balthazar? Because MB&F founder, Maximilian Büsser, happens to love the name. Turns out it was a popular one in his family for over five centuries, with every eldest Büsser being called either Melchior or Balthazar.
You can get the robot table clock in four colors (green, black, blue, silver), with only 50 pieces being available for each. Balthazar is priced at CHF 56,000 (over $61,000).