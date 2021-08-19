Let the Robots Do the Dirty Work. Cool Machines That Were "Born" to Clean

Out of the desire to make their lives easier, humans have come up with some of the most complex, sophisticated, and multi-functional machines and technologies. These cleaning robots are a perfect example of that.
Robots might rule the world in some Sci-Fi movies, but in reality, they are still working for us, cleaning up our mess. And they’re doing a better job than we are. There are some cool cleaning gadgets out there, and you can watch them in action in the video below.
The SolarCleano, a photovoltaic panel robotic cleaner, is one of them. It was designed to wash and maintain solar installations, thus increasing their power output. SolarCleano comes with a camera for safe remote operation, it has a fully modular design for easy transportation and requires a single operator to control it. It uses its helicoidal brushes for both dry and wet cleaning. The bot is powered by lithium-ion batteries and offers an autonomy of four hours.
BeBot doesn’t just have a hip name, but also a cool job. This 100 percent electric machine was designed to clean our beaches by collecting plastic waste and other debris. It is as efficient as it is silent and discreet. The bot can clean up to 3,000 sq meters of beach per hour. This junk collector gets rid of all the waste it finds in its path, from cigarette butts to bottle caps and even algae. It works on batteries and solar power, it can be controlled remotely and can sift sand up to almost 4-inch (10 cm) deep.
Dolphin Oasis is another useful machine that wants to put your pool guy out of commission. It was designed to scrub and vacuum your pool and can climb the walls to clean the waterline, thanks to its two independent drives. You can control the techy dolphin remotely via your smartphone and use its dedicated app for advanced navigation and spot cleaning.
There are more robotic cleaning maniacs presented in the video, so do check them out and have your wallet prepared.
