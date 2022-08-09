Meet Penelope, a Retired Army Truck Turned Off-Grid Tiny Home on Wheels

We can all agree that life is more fun when you’re traveling full-time in a 4x4 expedition vehicle. Kerry and Craig had been dreaming of creating the ultimate expedition RV that blends the capabilities of dirt road with the comforts of home. And they made their dream a reality. Meet Penelope, an ex-army truck that was converted into a cozy mobile home.
Kerry and Craig are a couple from UK who loves to travel. So three years ago, they became interested in the idea of living life on the road. They wanted an RV that could match their personalities, one that they could use to travel wherever they wanted. Luckily, they found the ideal vehicle – a 1995 Leyland DAF T244.
The two started work on the retired military truck as soon as they got it. They completely redesigned the cab, added new lights and a fuel tank, and gave it a fresh look. From an army green, the truck received a new coat of Adventure Orange that makes it stand out wherever it goes.
Kerry and Craig spent around £10,000 (~$12,000) on the modifications, but the result was worth it. On the outside, Penelope has two large capacity storage boxes and two garage boxes at the rear that they can use to carry bigger items. There’s also a 2.5-meter (8.2-ft) awning that allows them to enjoy the outdoors even when it’s sunny.
Although the vehicle has a rugged exterior, the interior is incredibly cozy. The first thing you’re going to notice is the kitchen, which is positioned right next to the entryway. It is equipped with a two-burner gas stove, a mini-fridge, a stainless steel sink, and a generous butcher block countertop. Of course, it also has some cabinets for storage as well.
On the opposite side is the dining area, which has two comfortable seats and a table that drops down to make a bed. This feature comes in handy when they want to have an additional relaxing area. It’s actually a great spot that lets them admire the views since there is a large window placed right next to the dining space. The window does open up to allow a stream of fresh air to flow through.
At the rear is the bedroom, which includes a king-size bed and plenty of storage space for their clothes. This tiny home on wheels doesn’t have a bathroom, but it has a Nature’s head composting toilet. The truck also comes with 1,000 watts of solar power and a 450-liter (119-gallon) water tank, so Kerry and Craig can live off the grid whenever they wish.
Recently, the couple offered a full tour of Penelope. Check out the clip down below to see what their military truck turned off-grid tiny home is all about!
