McLaren Shows Ultra Limited 570S Spider Canada Commission

HP

To be called Canada Commission, the special edition will be ultra-limited when it comes to units made. Only five such cars will ever be modified by the company’s Special Operations division, receiving unique styling and visual cues.No modifications will be made to the car’s technical specifications. Under the hood of the Spider sits the same 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that powers all the 570S. Power output is rated at 570 PS (562) and 443 lb-ft of torque, while the 0 to 60 mph acceleration time remains the usual 3.1 seconds.When it comes to looks however, these five special cars will only be seen in the Great White North. And the first thing a passer-by will get to see is the unique Silica White color, accented by red carbon fiber here and there.But the element which would most definitely strike a Canachord is the fact that the 570S lettering on the door blades has been replaced with the Canadian flag. Canadian maple leaf accents on the rear of the round up the exterior look changes.On the inside, the white paint on the car is contrasted by black leather and Alcantara, and a red roof liner. The red steering wheel gets its personality boost with a series of maple leaf accents as well.Of the five Canada Commission models created, three will be available for purchase in Toronto, one in Vancouver and one in Montreal. Pricing for the model has been set at $353,206 CAD ($281,000 U.S.).The special edition was announced this February, during the Canadian International Autoshow. McLaren says the order books for the models are now open.