The Trend is The Cheapest 2019 Ford Focus Available in Europe

Over in Europe, the fourth generation of the Focus is priced at €18,700. The trim level called Trend doesn’t look the part, but what it offers in return is an adequate amount of standard equipment. What exactly do you get for that bundle of euros?
Steel wheels with plastic covers, a company car-looking exterior color, no fog lights up front, and the most basic of headlamps and taillamps. “No frills” is how the Focus in Trend specification is worth describing, more so if you take a look at how small the infotainment screen is. Speaking of the interior, the upper part of the dashboard and door panels are brimming with cheap plastic. And yes, cloth upholstery is the norm.
Bluetooth for your mobile phone, automatic air conditioning, power windows, and a six-speed manual transmission are included. The gearbox is connected to the 1.0-liter EcoBoost, tuned to develop 85 PS (make that 84 horsepower). Aided by the standard start/stop system, the three-cylinder turbo is capable of returning 5.1 liters per 100 kilometers on the combined cycle. But on the other hand, torque is lacking.
In regard to options available on the Trend, the list features alloy wheels (€750), tow hitch (€600), alarm (€375), heated seats (€300), and powered seats (€500). Fret not, however, for the LED running lights don’t cost a dime. If the Trend doesn’t float your boat, customers can also opt for the Cool & Connect, ST-Line, and Titanium.
The next trim level in the list is €22,600, with the ST-Line coming in at €25,200. For the time being, the Titanium (€25,200) serves as the range-topper. The crossover-like Active and luxed-up Vignale will be added to the lineup later on.
Next year, the Focus ST is expected to drop with an upgraded 2.0-liter EcoBoost (and EcoBlue turbo diesel in Europe). Come 2020, the Focus RS will complete the lineup, packing an estimated 400 PS from a mild-hybridized 2.3-liter EcoBoost.
