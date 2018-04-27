autoevolution
 

McLaren Milestone: 5,000 Cars Sold in North America

As an automaker, McLaren is one of the youngest out there. The automotive division, previously known as McLaren Cars, went official in 2010. The MP4-12C was then launched in 2011, paving the way to no less than three Series of models.
At the bottom end of the lineup, we have the Sports Series that comprises of the 540C, 570S, 570S Spider, and 570GT. Then there’s the Super Series, represented by the 720S. At the very top of the spectrum, the Ultimate Series has the Senna and BP23 Hyper-GT to offer. Quite a change from the one-model lineup in 2011, right?

Sales further reflect the growth of the company, McLaren selling 3,340 vehicles in 2017. Two-thirds of the volume is represented by the Sports Series, while North America accounts for the automaker’s largest market (1,234 cars sold last year).

Seven years after the MP4-12C went on sale in the United States in December 2011, McLaren is much obliged to announce that it has sold the 5,000th vehicle in this part of the world. The celebratory car is the Silica White-painted 570S Spider in the featured photo and gallery, delivered this week to a California-based customer.

“The McLaren 570S Spider really appealed to me as an amazing combination of a car that can be comfortable and enjoyable for a daily driver,” said Dr. Gary Leach, “but that has the performance, gearshift, and brakes that will allow me to fully enjoy it on a track day.” The Spider retails at $208,800 in the United States without even looking at the options list, making it $20,200 more costly than the fixed-roof coupe.

For the time being, McLaren Automotive operates 22 retailers in North America. To sustain growth in the U.S., the dealer network will be extended in the coming months. What’s more, F1 owners in North America can service their limited-edition works of wonder at a specialized workshop located in Pennsylvania. According to estimates, more than 20 examples of the F1 are currently located in the U.S. of A.
