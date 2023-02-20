McLaren Elva by Novitec Has a Single Purpose: To Bully Ferraris and Lamborghinis

One might argue that the McLaren Elva is yesterday’s news, having premiered more than three years ago, but it is new as far as Novitec is concerned, as they have just launched an upgrade package for it.
First and foremost, the tuner’s proposal comprises a healthy power boost, not that it needed one, however, as its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine was already good for 815 ps (804 hp/600 kW), with the peak torque standing at 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). New wheels are on the menu as well, and so is the revised suspension, and beyond these, Novitec can reupholster the interior in fine leather and Alcantara, available in what they claim to be “a virtually endless variety of colors.”
Thanks to their plug-and-play module, the British open-top supercar knocks on the door of the hypercar establishment. You are looking at 919 ps (906 hp /676 kW) at 7,100 and no less than 888 Nm (655 lb-ft) achieved at 6,300 rpm. According to the tuner, the extra oomph allows the McLaren Elva to sprint from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in just 2.7 seconds. In less than 7 seconds after taking off, the blue-blooded machine will hit the 200 kph (124 mph) mark. That’s some 0.1 seconds faster than stock. If you’re brave enough, then the speedometer will eventually indicate over 330 kph (205 mph).
In the press release announcing the aforementioned numbers, which also accompanies the images shared in the gallery above, Novitec speaks of an “even more instantaneous throttle response and breathtaking acceleration over the entire rev range.” Fine gold plating is part of the upgrades, reducing the temperatures in the engine bay.
As for the car’s OEM aerodynamics, these remain untouched by Novitec, hence the almost-stock look. Why ‘almost’ and not ‘stock?’ That’s because it features sport springs that lower the ground clearance by roughly 20 mm (0.8 in). On top of these, it also rides on new wheels, 9x20 inches at the front and 12x21 inches at the rear, wrapped in sticky tires measuring 255/30 and 325/25, respectively.
Regarding the final part, which we already mentioned above, it revolves around the interior. Here, interested parties can opt for various leather options, which can be finished in a generous host of colors, either matching the exterior, or totally contrasting it. Novitec hasn’t mentioned the pricing for interior makeover because it varies depending on what the customer wants, and they haven’t said how much you will have to fork out for the wheels, tires, springs, and power boost either. Still, it’s probably a small fortune, considering that the Elva is not exactly a bargain supercar. Factor in the limited production numbers of this model, capped at 149 units, and you quickly understand that us mere mortals can only dream of such a machine.
