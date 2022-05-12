McLaren Artura With Bespoke Platinum Jubilee Paint Pays Homage to Queen Elizabeth II

McLaren has just unveiled a one-of-a-kind Jubilee platinum paint finish and badge in honor of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, who 18 years ago opened the British luxury supercar maker’s global headquarters in Woking – the McLaren Technology Center (MTC).
This new specially developed platinum silver “Platinum Jubilee” paint celebrating Queen Elizabeth II has been matched to the materials used on the previously mentioned badge built by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), with both features getting showcased on a one-off example of the McLaren Artura, which is the company’s new high-performance hybrid supercar.
“It has been an honor for MSO to create a new platinum paint in celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee this year. This special paint, which will be available for customers to select for years to come, will be a fitting tribute to mark this historic milestone,” said McLaren MSO managing director, Ansar Ali.
In order to create the badge and the Platinum Jubilee paint, MSO first had to develop a bespoke tool and press for the former, while the carmaker’s advanced coating partner AkzoNobel analyzed different lighting conditions in order to find the most suitable metallic pigment combination.
Then, MSO paint developers formulated the desired platinum composition, a process that took no less than eight days to complete, and that’s including both durability and application testing.
As for the Artura being the car of choice, well that’s sort of a no-brainer here, seen as how this is McLaren’s second-ever and most advanced hybrid model, boasting a wide range of innovative features such as a new carbon fiber chassis, or MCLA (McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture).
The Artura is powered by an all-new 3.0-liter twin turbocharged V6 engine, working alongside an electric motor for a combined 671 hp (680 ps) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque. These specs are enough to get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, while 124 mph (200 kph) takes 8.3 seconds. The Artura has a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph) and can cover a quarter mile in 10.7 seconds.
