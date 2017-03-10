McLaren 720S Rendered with "Normal" Design, Loses Eye Sockets, Gets Side Intakes

Some say that, following the introduction of the McLaren 720S earlier this week in Geneva, certain supercar fans out there have asked Facebook to reconsider its decision on the introduction of the "dislike" button.





Gone are the polarizing eye sockets, with the entire front fascia having been digitally reshaped to resemble the styling language of the



Another important change delivered by this pixel play targets the sides of the Macca, where the air-hungry intakes present of just about any supercar out there have been added.



The render comes from



Preferences aside, the styling of the McLaren 720S has been driven by aerodynamic inovation. For one thing, the eye sockets of the mid-engined beast also serve as air scoops, feeding a pair of light-duty radiators.



As for the elimination of the side intakes, the cooling needs of the new 4.0-liter heart of the car are now met thanks to the dual skins of the doors - the channels inside the doors direct air towards the engine bay.



Those of you who want to dig deeper into the story of how the 720S was shaped can check out the tale that Rob Melville, the brand's Chief Designer,



If, however, you would like to see the 720S being gifted with an even spicier design, you can check out the previous As such, we're surprised it took the Internet this long to come up with a rendering that shows us what could've happened if Woking designers had chosen a "normal" design for the 650S successor.Gone are the polarizing eye sockets, with the entire front fascia having been digitally reshaped to resemble the styling language of the McLaren models you can currently find in a showroom.Another important change delivered by this pixel play targets the sides of the Macca, where the air-hungry intakes present of just about any supercar out there have been added.The render comes from HPF Design , with the label providing a brief explanation for the 1s and 0s delivered here: "Finally got some time to get my hands on the new 720s, I'm honestly not a fan of the front of the new 720s,"Preferences aside, the styling of the McLaren 720S has been driven by aerodynamic inovation. For one thing, the eye sockets of the mid-engined beast also serve as air scoops, feeding a pair of light-duty radiators.As for the elimination of the side intakes, the cooling needs of the new 4.0-liter heart of the car are now met thanks to the dual skins of the doors - the channels inside the doors direct air towards the engine bay.Those of you who want to dig deeper into the story of how the 720S was shaped can check out the tale that Rob Melville, the brand's Chief Designer, dropped at the Swiss event that hosted the debut of the model.If, however, you would like to see the 720S being gifted with an even spicier design, you can check out the previous rendering we delivered on the matter.