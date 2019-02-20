McLaren 720S Demolishes 675LT in 1/2-Mile Drag Race

McLaren, like Lamborghini, names its cars based on how much power they're making in the metric system. Which means the 720S is naturally faster than the 675LT, right? Well, it is, but that's not the full story.

4 photos



The 720S is a natural drag racing machine. In another recent Dragtimes video, the same bone-stock machine blasted down the quarter-mile with a sub-10s time and took down a



The specs for this brand-new 4.0-liter V8 suggest it makes 720 PS or 710-hp. But when strapped to the dyno, it was revealed McLaren seriously underrated its numbers. This is a pleasant surprise with wheels.



Power alone is not responsible for this victory. On the day of the 1/2-mile race in Florida, the launch control was dropping the ball, even though they tested it beforehand. And as you know, the system is a crucial part of making these light RWD McLarens go super-fast.



The 675LT can be seen leaving the line about a full second after the 720S during the first launch. On the second attempt, it looks a little better, but still not a perfect launch. With more torque and quicker gears, the newer model quickly stretches its lead and crosses the line clocking 170mph.



The dispute between these two cars is not over. However, venues, where you can race supercars legally, don't come along every day. Let's just hope the 675S wasn't acting up because it needs a new clutch or something even more expensive.



