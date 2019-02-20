autoevolution

Skoda Yeti With RS3 2.5-Liter Turbo Sounds Brutal in Russia

What is it about putting Audi engines in Skodas that people seem to like so much? It probably has something to do with all the power and torque you're getting.
About two weeks ago, we showed you a Skoda Octavia RS (Mk3) going from 2.0 TSI to 2.5 TFSI. While browsing the internet for data, we stumbled upon another swap, this time from Russia.

It feels a little more low-budget, but the gist of it is the same. In fact, it's even more of a sleeper, since the chassis never started life as an RS.

Remember the Skoda Yeti? It was one of the first European crossovers and looked quite ugly before the mid-life facelift. The platform was the same as many other VW Group cars, PQ35, if we remember the name correctly. But we're not interested in swiping wiper blades or air filters.

No, a full engine swap is taking place here, one which relies on a 2011 performance here. In its last year of life, the A3 gives us a 2.5-liter TFSI hyper hatch called the RS3. It had AWD, the superstar 7-speed DSG that could handle tons of torque and 340 horsepower.

Of course, the iron block was also heavy, which contributed to the understeer problem, but do you really care when you have the only 340 horsepower Skoda in town?

No details are available about the project, but the 2.5 TFSI never goes anywhere without the 7-speed gearbox. Likewise, the Yeti facelift model seems to have new suspension and the Brembo big brake pack from the RS3.

A new exhaust system has been installed as well. And before you tell us that's not an RS3 exhaust. Yes, yes it is. That's how hyper hatches rolled in 2011. With this setup, the Yeti should be able to do the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in under 5 seconds and reach speeds that weren't possible in stock form.

