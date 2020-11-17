McLaren 620R Gets Stage 3 Power Boost to 711 HP, Tops at 204 MPH

It’s been about a year since British carmaker McLaren unveiled to road-going variant of the 570S GT4. Called 620R, it is the usual McLaren limited production run, with just 350 units planned. And even if, as any other car of its lineage, it can be individually customized right off the factory floor, there are others who think they know better than the carmaker itself.
When it was introduced, the 620R came to the table with a 3.8-liter twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine that develops 620 hp. That wasn’t enough, it seems, for German tuner Novitec, which this week announced three different performance upgrades (Stage 1, Stage 2, and Stage 3) that should squeeze significantly more power from the powerplant.
More specifically, using two plug-and-play modules for the ECU, the engine gets new mapping for injection, ignition and boost pressure control. In the most potent configuration (Stage 3), those changes increase the power to a total of 711 hp, and torque goes up to 710 Nm.
The new figures translate into an acceleration time of 2.8 seconds to 62 mph, and a top speed of 204 mph (328 kph).
To handle the increased power, but also as a means to cut down the weight, Novitec also can fit a new exhaust system, staggered center-lock wheels sized 20 and 21 inches (developed together with Vossen and available in 72 colors), and a bunch of carbon additions for the body: hood scoops, rocker panels, lateral shrugs for the front fascia, and covers for the two side mirrors. The interior can be customized too, most visibly by wrapping it in leather and Alcantara “in any desired color.”
As usual, the tuner does not mention the price for the upgrades, but those interested in finding out more can send a request for more info at this link.
