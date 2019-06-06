McLaren 570S Gets New Rear Wing for More Downforce

When you buy a McLaren you’re content there’s nothing else you can do to make the car better. But from time to time engineers from McLaren's Special Operations (MSO) find a way to draw you back to their shop and spend some more money.

Pompously called High Downforce Kit (HDK), the new part is in fact a rear wing designed to generate an extra 75 kg of downforce. This in turn allows for faster cornering than ever before.



MSO says the wing is made of carbon fiber and features underfloor guide vanes needed to better direct airflow.



The wing is finished in Visual Carbon Fibre, and its profile is dominated by the dips in the center meant to be a reflection of the car’s body lines. It is supported by aluminum pylons in gloss black inside which wiring for the centrally high-mounted stop light is hidden. Rounding it all off are wing endplates in Palladium Gray with MSO logos fitted on them.



As with all McLaren products, this new wing does not come cheap. On the British market, the part wears a tag of £7,950 including VAT ($10,100). But in the end that’s nothing compared to the price the Brits are asking for the car itself: .over $180,000.



“We are constantly looking for opportunities to make the latest and very best designs and technologies available not only to new car buyers but also to customers who already own a McLaren,” said in a statement Carl Whipp, McLaren Automotive after sales director.



