McLaren 05/94 Rendering Is the Automotive Version of the 2 in 1 Concept

TOOTHLESS puts on some clothes. . . . McLaren 05/94. An integration between the famous 1988 MP4/4 and the McLaren F1 road car designed by Gordon Murray. I have always admired the simplicity of the MP4/4 and the McLaren F1 road car and how it drove beyond its expectations. The 05/94 is a two seater track car cocooned inside a removable sportscar. The chassis of the roadcar when removed releases the race car within, thus enabling the driver to take the car to the extreme. #formula1 #mclaren #cardesigndaily #cardesignworld #cardesignnews #indian_car_designers #techdesigns #hotroadnews #automotivedesign #formtrends

A post shared by Swayang Das (@swayang_das) on Aug 27, 2020 at 5:36am PDT