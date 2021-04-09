Mazda Miata Stance King Shows Aggressive Pandem Widebody in Slick Rendering

It's Friday, and we admit we've taken more than a moment to feast our eyes on the screaming aftermarket styling cues of the Mazda MX-5 Miata occupying our screens. In fact, the digital build we have here would shine on any day of the week, and there are multiple reasons for that.
There aren't too many cars out there that can one-up the little Japanese roadster when it comes to customization. Of course, the process is not without its quirks. While the JDM toy has always bet on the affordability card, certain builds can easily double the factory price of a current-generation model and even go beyond that point.
Well, the project we have here might be a rendering rather than a real-world proposal. Still, it portrays a machine whose exterior would certainly require a less-than-negligible investment. We're not quite sure about the rest of the vehicle, though, since this part is the only one we can see, at least for the time being. And we'll thank MalonyxMedia for the pixel painting.
For one, this ND-gen Miata's aggressivel lines, which do away with the smiling attitude of previous-generation models, are adorned with a generous widebody kit.
The meaty overfenders seen here are borrowed from the real world, as we're talking about the Rocket Bunny kit. And while we're talking about the Japanese aftermarket package, we should also mention the front splitter and the side skirt extensions.
However, the hardware found at both ends of the said extensions is quite substantial. You see, these custom shoes, which come from Work Wheels, feature a multi-spoke design and a concave approach, while their generous lips and mirror-like finish are guaranteed to turn heads wherever this Mazda might travel on the web.
Even though it might not seem so to somebody outside the tuner realm, there's a reasonable side to the microscopic ride height of the vehicle—check out the tags of the Instagram post below, and you'll notice we're dealing with air suspension here. Then again, the combination of all the elements above has determined us to introduce the nickname in the title.
So yes, the enthusiasts behind the wheel could always bring the vehicle to a ride height that would allow this to perform the standard duties of a vehicle.
Well, the project we have here might be a rendering rather than a real-world proposal. Still, it portrays a machine whose exterior would certainly require a less-than-negligible investment. We're not quite sure about the rest of the vehicle, though, since this part is the only one we can see, at least for the time being. And we'll thank MalonyxMedia for the pixel painting.
For one, this ND-gen Miata's aggressivel lines, which do away with the smiling attitude of previous-generation models, are adorned with a generous widebody kit.
The meaty overfenders seen here are borrowed from the real world, as we're talking about the Rocket Bunny kit. And while we're talking about the Japanese aftermarket package, we should also mention the front splitter and the side skirt extensions.
However, the hardware found at both ends of the said extensions is quite substantial. You see, these custom shoes, which come from Work Wheels, feature a multi-spoke design and a concave approach, while their generous lips and mirror-like finish are guaranteed to turn heads wherever this Mazda might travel on the web.
Even though it might not seem so to somebody outside the tuner realm, there's a reasonable side to the microscopic ride height of the vehicle—check out the tags of the Instagram post below, and you'll notice we're dealing with air suspension here. Then again, the combination of all the elements above has determined us to introduce the nickname in the title.
So yes, the enthusiasts behind the wheel could always bring the vehicle to a ride height that would allow this to perform the standard duties of a vehicle.