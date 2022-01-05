Mat Watson Takes the Rivian R1T Off-Road, Concludes It's a Super Cool Electric Truck

The Rivian R1T is the world’s first purpose-built electric truck. It’s a little bit like the Cybertruck, but with an upside - consumers can actually buy this EV pick-up. Showered with accolades, the R1T might be the most incredible pickup truck in the world. Mat Watson of CarWow finds out what makes this triumphant EV truck tick.
The Rivian R1T’s outline is a lot like your conventional pickup but with a few modern elements, such as the vast light bar running across the rear. Since it’s an off-road EV pickup, the wheel size starts at 21-inches.
The starting price for this agile pickup EV is $67,500 in the U.S. Watson’s review unit is a launch edition and comes with some extra bits and pieces as standard, so it starts at $73,000.
You’ve got to love the R1T’s interior. The cabin is luxurious and doesn’t feel like a truck at all. According to Watson, the interior comprises repurposed material. A big-screen infotainment system at the center controls most functions to avoid plastering the dash with dials.
A unique feature of this EV truck is the gear tunnel. It's is a huge space burrowing through the truck from one side to the next. It also comes with a spacious loading bed with a capacity of 1,925 liters and a payload of 800 kg. Under the bed there is another 200-liter storage space for the spare wheel. It also comes with more storage space at the front, with a 300-liter capacity.
The Rivian R1T comes with four electric motors, one controlling each wheel. Combined, they put out 800 HP and 900 Nm of torque. The motors draw power from a 135kWh battery, giving it a a range of 314 miles. A 400 mile battery verison will be available later.
Off-road, the R1T performs phenomenally with constant traction. It comes with a fully independent suspension, which helps it glide over bumps easily. Move the suspension settings into soft, and the R1T rides easily through the rough terrain. Since each motor controls each wheel, there’s no messing around with a differential.
According to Rivian, the R1T can do the 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) acceleration in 3.5 seconds, while Watson’s R1T did it in 3.87-seconds with off-road tires. The truck can do the quarter-mile in 12.51 seconds.
So, is the Rivian R1T any good? Watson thinks you should buy it. “It’s a luxurious, super cool, very fantastic electric truck,” he said.
