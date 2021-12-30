Rivian's 400-Mile Models Won't Be With Us Soon, You Might Want To Change Your Order

Rivian started deliveries of its R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV not long ago and even won accolades for its cars’ qualities, but not all is golden in the EV startup’s empire. The company had its first earnings call two weeks ago and CEO RJ Scaringe let us all know Rivian will not be able to meet deliveries expectations. Now, Rivian’s CEO elaborates on the matter in a letter sent to customers.
According to the letter, Rivian will prioritize models with the 314-mile “Large pack” battery to ramp up production in the most efficient way. The bigger battery options, as well as the more affordable “Explorer Package” trim, will have to be delayed until all Large pack orders are fulfilled. This accounts for roughly 20% of the 71,000 R1T and R1S preorders the automaker has secured as of December 15, or at least 14,000 vehicles. Rivian will allow people to change their order if they want their car to be delivered earlier.
“As of December 15, we had approximately 71,000 preorders for the R1T and R1S in the US and Canada, with the large majority having configured an Adventure Package with a Large pack battery (our Max pack represents approximately 20% of our preorders). In order to serve the largest number of preorder holders, we will be prioritizing building the Adventure Package with Large pack battery during the next year. Explore Package preorders and vehicles with a Max pack battery configuration will follow in 2023,” reads the letter Rivian’s CEO sent to customers.
While the current Large pack helps the R1T pickup with a 314-miles range, the bigger Max pack is expected to allow for 400 miles (643 km) between charges. Of course, we would not know for sure until such a model enters production, and now it seems it won’t be until 2023 unless Rivian will overperform in 2022. More information will be offered by Rivian “early 2022” as Scaringe promised the customers will get updated delivery windows based on their configurations.
Rivian is in the middle of a production mess right now, with a lot of orders to fulfill and not enough production capacity. It will build new factories to help with the production, but the first one in Georgia won’t be online until sometime in 2024. Besides the R1S and R1T, Rivian will also have to step up production for Amazon’s 100,000 EDV delivery vans.
“As of December 15, we had approximately 71,000 preorders for the R1T and R1S in the US and Canada, with the large majority having configured an Adventure Package with a Large pack battery (our Max pack represents approximately 20% of our preorders). In order to serve the largest number of preorder holders, we will be prioritizing building the Adventure Package with Large pack battery during the next year. Explore Package preorders and vehicles with a Max pack battery configuration will follow in 2023,” reads the letter Rivian’s CEO sent to customers.
While the current Large pack helps the R1T pickup with a 314-miles range, the bigger Max pack is expected to allow for 400 miles (643 km) between charges. Of course, we would not know for sure until such a model enters production, and now it seems it won’t be until 2023 unless Rivian will overperform in 2022. More information will be offered by Rivian “early 2022” as Scaringe promised the customers will get updated delivery windows based on their configurations.
Rivian is in the middle of a production mess right now, with a lot of orders to fulfill and not enough production capacity. It will build new factories to help with the production, but the first one in Georgia won’t be online until sometime in 2024. Besides the R1S and R1T, Rivian will also have to step up production for Amazon’s 100,000 EDV delivery vans.