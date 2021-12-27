autoevolution
Rivian Delivery Van Caught on Video While Charging, Looks Surprisingly Massive

27 Dec 2021, 13:47 UTC ·
Rivian is now famous for beating Tesla with the R1T as the first pickup truck to market, but there is more to the startup than the R1T truck and the R1S SUV that made the news recently. As some of us remember, Rivian is also preparing an electric delivery van, with a huge order from its Amazon partner.
Amazon announced two years ago it will switch its last-mile delivery services to electric vehicles made by Rivian, 100,000 of them no less. Little was known about this carmaker at the time and more than a few wondered what was going on in Jeff Bezos’s head. Fast forward a couple of years and now many consider investing in Rivian after its recent IPO. It looks like the electric delivery van for Amazon is no vaporware, but will indeed start delivering goods any time now.

Rivian promised first deliveries by the end of this year and a recent video shared online shows they’ll make good on their promises. The van aptly named EDV (for Electric Delivery Van, you guessed it) was seen charging at an EVgo station in Woodhaven, Michigan. The video was uploaded on Twitter by the EV advocate @MissGoElectric, who expressed her surprise to see how tall and large the vehicle was.

It is a little unexpected judging by its cute eyes, but Rivian’s EDV is a pretty large van, able to carry 700 cubic feet of cargo in the case of the EDV700 model. According to NHTSA filings, Rivian will also make a 500 cubic feet version (EDV500), and there are rumors a bigger, 900 cubic feet variant is in the making as well. The EDV’s battery will allow for a 201 miles range, although this should increase with the advancements in the battery chemistry.

Delivery vans are the latest battleground for EV carmakers. One week ago, the first units of GM’s BrightDrop EV600 were delivered to FedEx, and Ford is also wrapping up its E-Transit electric delivery van.

