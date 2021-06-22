Rivian CEO Tweets Videos of Production Amazon Van At the Paint Shop

RJ Scaringe is a low-profile automotive CEO: he only talks about anything when it is ready or close to that. Instead of presenting Rivian to the world and asking for funds, he only revealed it with the R1T prototype and plenty of money from Ford and Amazon. The Internet giant wanted an electric van. Apparently, it is close to production since RJ Scaringe tweeted videos of its body in the paint shop.
You can check that in the first video below. It shows a robot painting the interior of the Amazon Van, as it is now known. Amazon alone ordered 100,000 of them, which will probably make the company become Rivian’s largest customer for years to come.
Rivian has not disclosed how many electric vans it will manage to build per year, but its focus will probably be on its electric pickup truck and the R1S, Rivian’s SUV.
This is far from being the most impressive video of the Amazon van. In the second video, you can check its body-in-white structure go through the pretreatment and electrocoating processes. If well done, they ensure the vehicle will not have rust or paint problems.
Having such a massive vehicle submerged in a tank full of zinc phosphate coating is an impressive feat for a company that is yet to deliver its first products but is about to do so. Rivian promised the first R1T and R1S would meet their owners in July. The company also has plans to offer convenient and straightforward servicing for its cars and special insurance policies.
Regarding the delivery van for Amazon, there is no information on the range of the vehicle or costs, possibly because they will be exclusive to Amazon in these first batches – only the internet giant needs to know the specs.
When they are available for other delivery services and companies, Amazon will have already seized the economies an electric vehicle can offer, especially in urban areas. Then, it will earn money by selling vans as a Rivian investor.
June 21, 2021