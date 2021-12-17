Rivian Amazon Vans Starting Deliveries This Month

Rivian has made some huge splashes in the automotive market recently and this one related to their partner Amazon is by no means the smallest. Deliveries of the Rivian EV van will begin to Amazon this month and offer a new way for both companies to be more profitable.
For Amazon, the electric delivery van or the EDV will offer up to 201-mile of all-electric range per charge. It will cut costs in the longer term since it will never require the same type of expensive gasoline fill ups that ICE vans do. It will also help them save on maintenance costs like oil changes.
For Rivian, it's proof that they can sell and fulfill big corporate fleet orders. Amazon ordered 100,000 of the vans and has an exclusive deal with Rivian through the next four years. The initial deal called for the order to be fulfilled by 2030 but clearly Rivian seems ahead of schedule.
In fact, they're so far ahead that they've beat every other EV van to market. The Brightdrop EV van from General Motors will start deliveries later this month. The Ford E-Transit is still months away from deliveries. All EDVs have been built at the brands Normal, IL production facility. In the future we expect some vans to come out of the new factory that was just announced and will be located in Georgia.
The vans are also known as the EDV700 referring to their 700 cubic-feet of storage space. That's more than enough, as is the range of each van, to handle the daily load most Amazon drivers work through. Sometime next year, Rivian says that a smaller EDV500 will arrive built on the same general architecture as the 700.
Both vans will be connected to a FleetOS system that will help manage the Amazon fleet remotely. It was built in-house by Rivian themselves so it should integrate nicely. Now we just wonder how long it will be until we see this big boxy Rivian vans rolling down our roads.
