Rivian Would Announce Georgia Factory on December 16

On July 23, 2021, Rivian confirmed it was looking for a location for its second factory. Named Project Tera, it would have to have a production capacity of at least 180,000 cars to meet Rivian’s ambition of manufacturing 300,000 cars per year as soon as possible. Rumors said the new factory would be in Forth Worth, Texas, but a new report stated it would be in Georgia and revealed next week. It seems Rivian decided to anticipate the announcement.

