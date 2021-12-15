3 Rivian R1S Prototype Spotted in the Wild, Looks Just As Big as a Chevy Truck Parked Nearby

Rivian R1T, R1S Confirmed With 210 kW Peak DC Charging, No Heat Pump for Now

Some of these findings are disturbing for Rivian fans, but you should note that the document only Initially shared in the Rivian Owner’s Forum , the document reveals the charging rates for the two Rivian models. The R1S and R1T can use three charging methods: AC Level 1 charging at 120 V/12 A, AC Level 2 at 240 V/48 A, and DC Fast Charging at up to 210. The fast-charging peak rate aligns with the peak power of Rivian’s proprietary DC Adventure Network, the company’s take on the Tesla Superchargers.Rivian earlier estimated the peak power in its Adventure Network will be “over 200 kW.” At the same time, the automaker promised further improvements to the network that will bring this value closer to 300 kW. Nevertheless, the EPA filings show Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S are capped at 210 kW for now.Other interesting information from the document filed with EPA shows a 5-10% improved efficiency when selecting Conserve Mode compared to the sport mode. Efficiency would have been a lot higher across the board had the Rivian vehicles been fitted with a heat pump. Sadly, as the document shows, this is not the case. A heat pump is a lot easier on the battery in cold environments compared to an electric heater. Instead, Rivian opted for a PTC heater in R1T and R1S.Some of these findings are disturbing for Rivian fans, but you should note that the document only refers to the 2022 Rivian R1T and R1S. Future versions of the cars may feature upgraded specifications. Just like the Adventure Network’s peak power, vehicles’ capabilities regarding DC charging will surely improve with future iterations. The same goes for the heat pump. All Tesla models were at first launched without a heat pump until Model Y changed that a year ago