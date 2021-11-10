Rivian's Market Cap Right After IPO Reaches More than $100 Billion

According to Bloomberg, Rivian’s IPO process helped the company raise $11.9 billion. All that money came from selling 153 million shares at $78 a pop. If that looks impressive, what followed was even more remarkable: the shares initially bought at $78 started being traded at up to $118.34. As we write this article, Rivian’s market cap reached $110 billion. That makes the new EV maker more valuable than GM, Ford, BMW, Stellantis, and a long etcetera.

7 photos