Mat Watson Pits BMW M4 Against M2 CS on a Track, Has Loads of Quick Fun in Both

You know that an automaker does a solid, high-performance job with its cars whenever reviewers tend to pit cars from the same brand against each other. With that carmaker being BMW, it’s logical that one of the contenders is of the 2021 M3 or M4 variety. But, for good measure, in the other corner of the track "ring" there’s one of our all-time favorites, the M2 CS.
In case anyone got bored of seeing the M3/M4 siblings going against rivals from other brands, here’s another battle of the internecine war variety, courtesy of Mat Watson’s personal YouTube channel. This time around, instead of comparing the results of the M4 Competition with a larger sibling or bringing in an older generation for the M3 duel, we’re dealing with two cars that are almost on the same page in terms of pricing.
According to information provided by Watson, both the M2 CS and the M4 Competition are a bucketload of money in the UK. Still, oddly enough, there’s just 1,000 pounds sterling ($1,394 at the current rates) separating them in the BMW range. The revelation comes from the 2:45 mark when Mat discusses numbers, such as the horsepower and weight ratings (we have all cards in the gallery), and it’s a bit surprising to see that it’s such a small difference.
Before we get there, though, we shouldn’t discard what happened before, especially since from the 1:15 mark, we’re treated to a quick lap inside the smaller, lighter, “so rewarding” M2 CS. The end result to beat is 1:12.2, but we’re not given any pointers towards identifying the exact track they’re using to put things in a larger perspective.
By the looks of it, it’s probably the same one used for the prior encounter between a Ford Fiesta ST, a Toyota GR Yaris, and a BMW M2 CS. That one had the Bavarian coupe as the ultimate victor, but its crown gets snatched by the "aesthetically challenged" M4 Competition from the 4:23 mark because Mat nails an even faster lap of 1:11.3 thanks to the larger sibling being “less twitchy, (and) such a beast.”
To make sure everything is in order, Watson also performs a series of acceleration tests, and the results for the zero to 60 mph (96 kph) and quarter-mile runs (seen from the 6:33 mark) seem to confirm the supremacy of the M4 Competition, making the conclusion quite inevitable.
According to information provided by Watson, both the M2 CS and the M4 Competition are a bucketload of money in the UK. Still, oddly enough, there’s just 1,000 pounds sterling ($1,394 at the current rates) separating them in the BMW range. The revelation comes from the 2:45 mark when Mat discusses numbers, such as the horsepower and weight ratings (we have all cards in the gallery), and it’s a bit surprising to see that it’s such a small difference.
Before we get there, though, we shouldn’t discard what happened before, especially since from the 1:15 mark, we’re treated to a quick lap inside the smaller, lighter, “so rewarding” M2 CS. The end result to beat is 1:12.2, but we’re not given any pointers towards identifying the exact track they’re using to put things in a larger perspective.
By the looks of it, it’s probably the same one used for the prior encounter between a Ford Fiesta ST, a Toyota GR Yaris, and a BMW M2 CS. That one had the Bavarian coupe as the ultimate victor, but its crown gets snatched by the "aesthetically challenged" M4 Competition from the 4:23 mark because Mat nails an even faster lap of 1:11.3 thanks to the larger sibling being “less twitchy, (and) such a beast.”
To make sure everything is in order, Watson also performs a series of acceleration tests, and the results for the zero to 60 mph (96 kph) and quarter-mile runs (seen from the 6:33 mark) seem to confirm the supremacy of the M4 Competition, making the conclusion quite inevitable.