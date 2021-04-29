Mat Watson Pits BMW M4 Against M2 CS on a Track, Has Loads of Quick Fun in Both

You know that an automaker does a solid, high-performance job with its cars whenever reviewers tend to pit cars from the same brand against each other. With that carmaker being BMW, it’s logical that one of the contenders is of the 2021 M3 or M4 variety. But, for good measure, in the other corner of the track "ring" there’s one of our all-time favorites, the M2 CS.

31 photos