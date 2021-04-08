GR Yaris Gets Tracked and Dragged With M2 and Fiesta ST to Solve a Gap Equation

We’ve come to know and appreciate Mat Watson as the regular host of the British "carwow” channel on YouTube, but the automotive enthusiast and professional journalist also branches out on his own. And, for the latest video on his channel, he’s brought a class made from Toyota’s GR Yaris, the Ford Fiesta ST, and BMW’s M2 CS to solve a quick AWD vs. FWD vs. RWD conundrum.
Because we all know that social distancing is best practiced out in the open, he doesn’t have them confined somewhere in a class with a blackboard and instead has chosen a short yet very technical racetrack to find out which one is the easiest and most fun to drive very fast.
By the way, the tests are just as comprehensive as in a regular curriculum (but a lot more entertaining), so he’s embarked with the Fiesta ST, GR Yaris, and M2 CS not just on flying laps but also on a little zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint and standing quarter-mile adventure with each of them.
First on the circuit comes the cheapest of the bunch, the Ford Fiesta ST from the 1:55 mark. Mat says it’s lively, doesn’t have great brakes, and isn’t as affordable as a regular Fiesta ST in the tested Edition configuration. Still, the flying lap (starting at the 2:38 mark) ends with a 1:17.4 result.
Next up (from 3:55) on the roster is Mat’s personal GR Yaris. The Toyota is also configured with the Circuit Pack, so it brings a significant difference compared to the Blue Oval, especially in terms of stopping power. Then there’s the AWD advantage and (slightly) higher power (257 to 197 hp), delivering a more enjoyable experience for the lap (from 4:45).
As expected, the Japanese pocket rocket takes the lead with a time of 1:14.1, but Mat saved the best for last. It’s the rear-wheel-drive BMW M2 CS, which has a lot more grunt (444 hp) but also a huge retail bill and additional weight. In the end, it turns out to be both the most daunting and rewarding, and also snatches the track win (1:12.2).
The standing 60 mph and quarter-mile sprints are executed separately (unfortunately) from the 9:26 mark and keep the same order both in terms of cars and performance (we have the results in the gallery). In the end, the verdict (10:55) gives the sweet spot to the GR Yaris, but Mat says that anyone with the money should go for the M2 CS.
