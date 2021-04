GR Yaris Gets Tracked and Dragged With M2 and Fiesta ST to Solve a Gap Equation

AWD

Because we all know that social distancing is best practiced out in the open, he doesn’t have them confined somewhere in a class with a blackboard and instead has chosen a short yet very technical racetrack to find out which one is the easiest and most fun to drive very fast.By the way, the tests are just as comprehensive as in a regular curriculum (but a lot more entertaining), so he’s embarked with the Fiesta ST, GR Yaris, and M2 CS not just on flying laps but also on a little zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint and standing quarter-mile adventure with each of them.First on the circuit comes the cheapest of the bunch, the Ford Fiesta ST from the 1:55 mark. Mat says it’s lively, doesn’t have great brakes, and isn’t as affordable as a regular Fiesta ST in the tested Edition configuration. Still, the flying lap (starting at the 2:38 mark) ends with a 1:17.4 result.Next up (from 3:55) on the roster is Mat’s personal GR Yaris . The Toyota is also configured with the Circuit Pack, so it brings a significant difference compared to the Blue Oval, especially in terms of stopping power. Then there’s theadvantage and (slightly) higher power (257 to 197 hp), delivering a more enjoyable experience for the lap (from 4:45).As expected, the Japanese pocket rocket takes the lead with a time of 1:14.1, but Mat saved the best for last. It’s the rear-wheel-drive BMW M2 CS, which has a lot more grunt (444 hp) but also a huge retail bill and additional weight. In the end, it turns out to be both the most daunting and rewarding, and also snatches the track win (1:12.2).The standing 60 mph and quarter-mile sprints are executed separately (unfortunately) from the 9:26 mark and keep the same order both in terms of cars and performance (we have the results in the gallery). In the end, the verdict (10:55) gives the sweet spot to the GR Yaris, but Mat says that anyone with the money should go for the M2 CS.