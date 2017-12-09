autoevolution
Maserati Levante Gets Carbon Trim and New Alloys in Larte Tuning Project

Everybody wants carbon fiber on their luxury car, even if it's an SUV. Sadly, the Maserati Levante doesn't get the right cosmetic treatment right out of the factory, but Larte Design can fix that.
They're a Russian tuning company with global appeal, and weird SUVs seems to be their specialty because they did a lot of work with the Infiniti QX80. Compared to that, the Levante looks a whole lot more sporty. The Mercedes is also part of their core business, if you're into that.

There seem to be two kits for the Italian 4x4, both of which have been shown in America. The differences are pretty subtle, but one version has a carbon hood insert and a lower chin spoiler.

All the add-ons seem to be made from carbon fiber. The most complicated part is the front spoiler, made from multiple components. Even the fender flares have been re-made from the weaved fibers for extra visual impact, even though stones will batter them regularly.

Side skirts, mirror caps, the rear diffuser and a trunk wing complete the transformation. Most of these parts bolt onto the factory bodywork, making it look chunkier and obviously more expensive. Basically, these are overlays.

For the recent SEMA debut, the blue Levante has also been equipped with some new 22-inch wheels from Lexani. They're not too over the top, which is nice.

If you want to customize your Levante but don't like what you see... tough luck. We don't know of any other company that makes such an extensive kit for the slow-selling Maserati SUV.

Based on the exhaust system, we think this is the 430 horsepower model that will do 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. Pretty soon, they'll launch the V8 model, and let's hope that one offers more in the looks department.

