Mark Wahlberg’s $87.5M Mega-Mansion Is Ready for the Next Rich Gentleman (and His Cars)

Mark Wahlberg has long outgrown his Calvin Klein, Marky Mark phase of his career, and is now a certified box-office magnet and respected thespian. As it so happens, he is also on the move, having just listed his impressive Beverly Hills mega-mansion, which was custom-built for him and his family after he bought the land in 2009.
Located in the ultra-exclusive gated community of Beverly Park, the mansion was designed by Richard Landry, California’s famous architect to the stars and designer of mega-mansions. Wahlberg purchased the lot for “just” $8.25 million and would spend years on building and perfecting the perfect family home, which is now listed for a jaw-dropping $87.5 million.
You know a mansion is super fancy when the list of amenities includes the stuff that you’re more likely to find at an exclusive resort than a family home, to the point where everything else slips into the background. Suffice it to say that this is a gentleman’s perfect home, on the condition that he be filthy rich (of course) and have a passion for cars, formal gatherings, golf, sports, and wine tasting, or any combination of these.
“formal” motorcourt whose capacity is not mentioned in the listing but which looks in photos large enough to accommodate tens of guest vehicles. It wraps around an artificial island with a fountain in the center, which is in keeping with the vibe of the place: European chateau infused with plenty of Los Angeles glamour.
Adjacent to the two-story main house are at least two generous garages, which, again, are not detailed in the listing but look suitable for a moderately-sized fleet of dailies. For collectibles, further arrangements could most definitely be made on the premise.
The mega-mansion is actually comprised of the main house, a separate guest house, and separate quarters for staff. Neighbors include the likes of Justin Bieber, Denzel Washington, and Samuel L. Jackson, but whoever buys the place won’t see any of them because it’s completely isolated. For passing the time in the most pleasant manner, amenities include a 5-hole golf course, tennis and basketball courts, a skate park, plenty of manicured lawns, and a pool and resort-style area with gazebo and outdoor kitchen, grotto, waterfalls and a firepit.
Inside, you get a wine cellar and tasting room, a 15-person private cinema, several wet bars, a traditional wood-paneled library slash study room, seven fireplaces in total, a separate media entrance space, several kitchens, formal and informal dining and socializing areas, and a master bedroom with his and hers bathrooms and wardrobes large and luxurious enough to comfortably live in them. As long as someone fetches you the food.
Totaling 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, the mega-mansion offers 30,500 square feet (2,833.5 square meters) of living space on a gigantic, completely isolated lot. Everything is decked in European limestone or imported marble, solid wood, or the finest and softest of leathers and fabrics. “Fit for a prince” is probably an apt description for the place, which, if it fetches the $87.5 million it’s asking, will become the most expensive piece of real estate in Beverly Park.
