Ron Dennis’ $40 Million Mega-Mansion Has Underground Car Park, Secret Tunnel

Must be nice to be this rich. Former McLaren Formula One and McLaren Automotive boss Ron Dennis is now in the process of building a new family home, and it’s the stuff car enthusiast and James Bond dreams are made of.
In 2017, shortly after unloading his shares in McLaren Automotive, which he had founded more than two decades prior, Ron Dennis bought himself 175 acres of land at the former Park Place estate in Remenham, Berkshire, on the bank of the River Thames. One year later, construction plans for a new estate were approved by the Wokingham Borough Council, though there were some concerns from neighbors about the scale of the estate and how access to the main gate, through Culham Lane, might interfere with the original driveway that led to the car park of an old golf club.
The Daily Mail has seen the latest round of plans submitted to the Council, and the story is that the $40 million mega-mansion will be one of the most spectacular in the country. It will also be heavily car-centric, which should hardly come as a surprise considering Dennis’ $600 million net worth – and especially given his career.
The main building will have three stories and a basement, with the latter including a car park for Dennis’ impressive collection and fleet of daily drivers, and a car wash. As most multi-millionaire collectors do, Dennis seems of the opinion that it’s best to have a car wash and service center right inside the storage venue. Not that anyone could blame him for it.
The mega-mansion will have the “standard” laundry list of luxury amenities, including a number of pools and water features, a hair salon, a spa area with Roman bath pool and sauna, entertainment rooms, a flower room, roof terrace, and six spacious bedrooms. But it will also come with a feature straight out of the James Bond universe: a secret underground tunnel that will lead to the outer perimeter, offering direct access to a boat on the Thames. Multi-millionaires and their obsession with privacy.
No estimated date is offered for the completion of the estate, but you can count on it being jaw-dropping even if mortal eyes never get to see it in person.
