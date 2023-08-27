Mansory Blurs the Line Between Roadsters and Supercars With Punchy SL, Too Bad It's Ugly

Mansory has had another close encounter of the third kind with the latest generation Mercedes-AMG SL, turning it into a beastly machine that can now dare take a swing at the supercar establishment. If only it were pretty…
Since we've started by mentioning the oily bits, we might as well get on with it and tell you that this Mercedes-AMG SL is in the 63 configuration. This means it rocks a bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. With the tuner's help, however, the output and thrust have significantly increased.
In the social media post embedded below, Mansory says the car is now 133 hp (135 ps/99 kW) and 148 lb-ft (200 Nm) punchier. This translates to 710 hp (720 ps/530 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). The standard SL 63 takes 3.4 seconds from 0-62 mph (0 to 100 kph), and this one is said to be two-tenths quicker. The top speed hasn't remained the same at 196 mph or 315 kph, as it can now do 202 kph (325 kph).
The P720 package mentioned above is not the only one available for the SL 63. In fact, Mansory has the P850 available for this model, too, which brings 838 hp (850 ps/625 kW) to the party and no less than 848 lb-ft (1,150 Nm). With these extra goodies up and running, the German marque's roadster becomes even more agile, taking 3.2 seconds to complete the sprint. Flat-out, according to the tuner, you're looking at 206 mph (332 kph).
In addition to the upgraded lump, Mansory offers the same controversial body kit for the SL 63 that we've seen a couple of times. It comprises the carbon fiber add-ons at the front, sides, and rear in the form of the new bumper attachments, a different hood, chunky side skirts, fresh side mirror caps, a spoiler at the rear, a new diffuser, and several other elements. The aftermarket company also speaks about the wheels available for this model, stating that they're part of their FY.5 and FD.15 series.
The pictured car wears gray on the outside with the usual carbon trim and a touch of yellow. The interior is briefly visible in the images shared in the gallery, and it has white leather upholstery that Mansory also signed. Last but not least, their logo that decorates various elements of this SL 63, both inside and out, rounds off the makeover. Those who are curious to find out how much the power boosts cost will have to reach out to the tuner, as Mansory hasn't said anything about the Benjamins. The same goes for the carbon fiber body kit and reupholstered interior, as well as the wheels and other modifications.
