Controversial Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Is Best Had With Carbon Fiber-Blocking Eyewear

In Mercedes-AMG's stable, as the new-gen SL was developed by the Affalterbach sub-brand, the new-gen SL has grown out of its GT suit and into a sportier attire. Some are not fans of the new design compared to predecessor's, which is deemed better looking, and these aftermarket mods surely don't make it any prettier.
Quite the opposite because this Mercedes-AMG SL 63 has become more controversial from a styling standpoint. Those who constantly check out our news feed know that we've already covered it a couple of months back, stating that it "attracted some undesired attention." We still stand behind that statement.
As for the reason behind dedicating yet another story to it, it's the new photo set released by the tuner. The potent roadster smiled for the camera indoors, with its rag top up and down, because if you forgot, it features a soft top now instead of a solid metal folding roof. It also has two more seats behind the front ones that are suitable for kids only, as you won't be able to take your friends for a ride if they're over 4.9 feet (1.50 meters) tall.
A bit too colorful for our taste, this Mercedes-AMG SL 63 has orange accents all around, contrasting the overall white look with several blacked-out elements. It also features a body kit signed by Keyvany, with a chin spoiler with side blades attached to the front bumper, similar-styled side skirts, and a new diffuser with incorporated brake light, bumper add-ons, and trunk lid spoiler at the rear. The tuner's name was written on the doors, and it decorates the Panamericana grille in the shape of the emblem that has replaced the corporate logo.
If you thought the exterior was a bit on the flashy side with the carbon upgrades and colorful elements, wait until you step foot inside. It has a bit too much orange for its own good. The lively leather upholstery was wrapped around most components, like the lower parts of the dashboard, center console, door cards, and seats. The cockpit features some white accents, and the Keyvany logo is embossed into the headrests and on the steering wheel and touchpad controller.
Keyvany says this is the world's first Mercedes-AMG SL 63 equipped with a "professional" carbon fiber body kit, and they're currently accepting orders for it. Pricing details are unknown, but at least we saved the best for last: the power boost. The bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 was massaged to produce 820 ps (808 hp/503 kW) and 980 Nm (723 lb-ft) of torque, up from the standard car's 585 ps (577 hp/430 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). There's no word on the new 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) time, but the stock SL 63 can do it in 3.6 seconds en route to a 315 kph (196 mph) top speed.
As for the reason behind dedicating yet another story to it, it's the new photo set released by the tuner. The potent roadster smiled for the camera indoors, with its rag top up and down, because if you forgot, it features a soft top now instead of a solid metal folding roof. It also has two more seats behind the front ones that are suitable for kids only, as you won't be able to take your friends for a ride if they're over 4.9 feet (1.50 meters) tall.
A bit too colorful for our taste, this Mercedes-AMG SL 63 has orange accents all around, contrasting the overall white look with several blacked-out elements. It also features a body kit signed by Keyvany, with a chin spoiler with side blades attached to the front bumper, similar-styled side skirts, and a new diffuser with incorporated brake light, bumper add-ons, and trunk lid spoiler at the rear. The tuner's name was written on the doors, and it decorates the Panamericana grille in the shape of the emblem that has replaced the corporate logo.
If you thought the exterior was a bit on the flashy side with the carbon upgrades and colorful elements, wait until you step foot inside. It has a bit too much orange for its own good. The lively leather upholstery was wrapped around most components, like the lower parts of the dashboard, center console, door cards, and seats. The cockpit features some white accents, and the Keyvany logo is embossed into the headrests and on the steering wheel and touchpad controller.
Keyvany says this is the world's first Mercedes-AMG SL 63 equipped with a "professional" carbon fiber body kit, and they're currently accepting orders for it. Pricing details are unknown, but at least we saved the best for last: the power boost. The bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 was massaged to produce 820 ps (808 hp/503 kW) and 980 Nm (723 lb-ft) of torque, up from the standard car's 585 ps (577 hp/430 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). There's no word on the new 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) time, but the stock SL 63 can do it in 3.6 seconds en route to a 315 kph (196 mph) top speed.