Manny Khoshbin Takes Delivery of His One-of-One Mercedes SLR McLaren Heritage Edition

More on this:

1 Bugatti Type 51 Goes Ice Racing, Battery-Electric Baby II Acts as the Safety Car

2 Manny Khoshbin Drives the All-Electric Bugatti Baby II, It's Slower Than You Think

3 YouTuber Stumbles Upon a McLaren P1 He Almost Bought for $1,000,000, but Got Away

4 Manny Khoshbin Loves the SLR McLaren but Thinks It Has Terrible Handling

5 Manny Khoshbin Adds One More SLR to His Collection, Inspired by Briggs Cunningham’s 300 SL