Manny Khoshbin Takes Delivery of His One-of-One Mercedes SLR McLaren Heritage Edition

For car lovers, there’s nothing as exciting as unwrapping a new delivery, and even better if it’s a Mercedes SLR. Well, after a long wait, real estate millionaire Manny Khoshbin took delivery of his one-off Mercedes SLR McLarenHeritage Edition.
This isn’t his first SLR, the real estate mogul owns eight of these babies, and it’s safe to say it’s his favorite car (you should see the grin on his face).
All SLRs are exceptional, but his latest arrival is a one-off uniquely specced by MSO (McLaren Special Operations). MSO does unique conversions for owners to boost McLaren’s division of the SLR’s distinctiveness.
Khoshbin waited nine months for the delivery of his SLR Heritage Edition and couldn’t hide his excitement as he strolled to his office parking lot.
Unlike any of his cars, the Heritage Edition resembles a standard SLR on the exterior but with a few tune-ups. There’s a carbon fiber front lip popular with the 722 models, new fins on the front fenders, and shinny five-spoke MSO wheels.
At the back, there’s a unique rear spoiler with white and blue racing stripes, and popping below there is a rear carbon diffuser to finish off that aggressive track-focused look. Khoshbin found complimentary traveling bags in the trunk - we are not sure if it’s a bonus from MSO.
The interior is spectacular, with special plaquing on the door sills and the mid-section between the two passenger seats. The steering wheel and gear knob are in matching white leather, with the seats specially woven in blue highlights with the ‘Heritage Edition one-of-one’ badging.
We are not sure if the Heritage edition comes with a powerplant upgrades, but on start-up, it has a different exhaust tone, and Khoshbin admits it’s the best-sounding car in his fleet.
Without any mechanical upgrades, the SLR packs a supercharged 5.4-liter V8, punching out 626 HP and 780 Nm of torque. The raucous engine is paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission.
All SLRs are exceptional, but his latest arrival is a one-off uniquely specced by MSO (McLaren Special Operations). MSO does unique conversions for owners to boost McLaren’s division of the SLR’s distinctiveness.
Khoshbin waited nine months for the delivery of his SLR Heritage Edition and couldn’t hide his excitement as he strolled to his office parking lot.
Unlike any of his cars, the Heritage Edition resembles a standard SLR on the exterior but with a few tune-ups. There’s a carbon fiber front lip popular with the 722 models, new fins on the front fenders, and shinny five-spoke MSO wheels.
At the back, there’s a unique rear spoiler with white and blue racing stripes, and popping below there is a rear carbon diffuser to finish off that aggressive track-focused look. Khoshbin found complimentary traveling bags in the trunk - we are not sure if it’s a bonus from MSO.
The interior is spectacular, with special plaquing on the door sills and the mid-section between the two passenger seats. The steering wheel and gear knob are in matching white leather, with the seats specially woven in blue highlights with the ‘Heritage Edition one-of-one’ badging.
We are not sure if the Heritage edition comes with a powerplant upgrades, but on start-up, it has a different exhaust tone, and Khoshbin admits it’s the best-sounding car in his fleet.
Without any mechanical upgrades, the SLR packs a supercharged 5.4-liter V8, punching out 626 HP and 780 Nm of torque. The raucous engine is paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission.