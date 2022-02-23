Manhart's MH7 400d Is Like a Golden Retriever With the Pulling Power of a Horse

Technically, it’s not ‘pulling power,’ as the BMW 7 Series, in the 740d xDrive configuration, has a rear-biased all-wheel drive system. And with that off our chests, since we already told you what model Manhart has recently presented, we might as well detail it in the following paragraphs.
Officially dubbed the MH7 400d, this diesel-powered flagship sedan from the Munich auto firm is not the first choice when it comes to tuning. However, that hasn’t stopped Manhart from giving it more power and revised looks, and for the most part, they have nailed it.
Starting with the engine, the 3.0-liter inline-six turbodiesel is now good for 405 ps (399 hp / 298 kW) and 790 Nm (583 lb-ft) of torque, up from 320 ps (315 hp / 235 kW) and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft). The extra oomph was achieved by remapping the ECU and by upgrading the turbocharger. The eight-speed automatic transmission has also been tweaked in order to cope with the extra thrust, and the exhaust system hasn’t been touched at all.
The same applies to the brakes too, but while these are still in the OEM condition, the factory air suspension isn’t, as the whole body sits 20-30 mm (0.8-1.2 in) closer to the ground. The more dynamic appearance was achieved by using new coupling rods. Moreover, 15 mm (0.6 in) wheel spacers, signed by H&R, are part of the upgrades too, and so are the 10x22-inch front and 11x22-inch rear wheels, wrapped in 265/30 and 295/25 tires respectively.
Carbon fiber is on deck too, with the added front apron and trunk spoiler, and Manhart’s typical gold decals and lettering complete the looks. The cockpit carries over without any modifications, but on request, the tuner can give it new upholstery, contrast stitching and piping, trim, and many others. To find out how much each and every upgrade costs, you will have to reach out to them directly.
