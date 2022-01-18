BMW USA's Final V12 Ready for July Launch and Here's Why It's Heartbreaking

It's not often appropriate to openly weep over something as mundane and insignificant in the universe at large as a car engine. But when BMW announced the deployment of what they call The Final V12 this upcoming July, the flood of emotions, heritage, and horsepower made hearts as black as coal sob like a toddler.
The decisive final model will be based on the BMW M760i xDrive and have a paltry yet celebratory 12-car production run for U.S. customers. Each example will have an MSRP of $200,000 before taxes and fees, with a $995 flat destination fee.
The first street-legal V12 to grace a BMW engine bay was introduced in 1987. The 295-horsepower naturally aspirated 5.0-liter M70 V12 engine was one of the factors that saw the original 7 Series BMW rise to the upper echelon of high-end luxury sedans. Today, The Final V12 will more than double that power figure at 601 horsepower. The cars will be powered by the company's 6.6-liter unit with BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology, jetting the M760i V12 to 62 miles per hour (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds. SRT Hellcat, you can officially eat your heart out.
The last of the BMW V12s will have bespoke indicators inside and out to let you know these aren't just your run-of-the-mill 7 Series. The Bavarians' best will be fitted in these cars: BMW’s Driving Assistance Professional Package, Luxury Rear Seating Package, Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof, Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight, and Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Audio System.
The bold V12 logo at the rear and special 20-inch style 760M double-spoke forged alloy wheels are also on the list. And if you fail to spot those, threshold plates at each door sill are inscribed with “THE FINAL V12” and so is the plate on the cover atop the 12-cylinder engine, that you get to see once you open the door or the hood.
Being such a landmark vehicle, not just any old M3 owner is going to be able to put down money for such a car. Owners with long-time ownerships of classic V12 BMWs will receive top priority in the search to give each final V12 a home it deserves. Play your cards right and don't modify them, and these may very well be $1 million collectors cars just as sought after as the very first BMW V12. Unless you count the Mclaren F1s V12, in which case, none of us are remotely rich enough.
The Final V12 will enter production in June. First cars will be delivered in July.
