2021 BMW 7 Series Gets New Diesel Options with Mild Hybrid Tech

BMW introduced the new facelift for the 7 Series in the first weeks of 2019, and things seems to be going good enough for the flagship luxury sedan to justify some further investments. Having started life in 1977, the 7 Series is currently enjoying some of its best times, both in terms of customer interest and technology advancements.
Already offered with a wealth of powertrains – at launch there were eight engine configurations – the models gets a few more as of July 2020, both playing ball in the diesel segment.
The models fitted with the new engines are the 730d and 740d, with their respective all-wheel and long-wheelbase variants. Regardless of configuration, all receive new straight six-cylinder diesel engines developed specifically to provide more horsepower and torque, and improved fuel economy including through the use of a mild hybrid system.
In the case of the 730d (and its variants 730d xDrive, 730Ld, 730Ld xDrive) the power increase over the previous offering is 21 hp (total 286 hp) and 30 Nm (total 650 Nm). The increased power also translates into better acceleration, improved by 0.2 seconds, and better fuel consumption (0.6 liters/100 km gain).
For the 740d (740d xDrive, 740Ld xDrive), the new engine grows in power by 20 hp and 20 Nm of torque (total 340 hp and 700 Nm) and allows the same gain in acceleration time. Fuel consumption has been improved by 0.4 liters/100 km.
The 48-volt mild-hybrid system fitted on these engines also provides a power boost of 11 hp when in use.
Aside for the engine changes, BMW also promises a revised Integral Active Steering, new exterior colors and additional options from BMW Individual for the 7 Series.
Full details on the modifications made to the 7 Series can be found in the press release section below.
