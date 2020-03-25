1998 BMW E38 740i Kept in a Literal Bubble Is Brand New, for Sale

The ongoing international health and economic crisis is not a good context to be making any type of investment, but a deal this good doesn’t come across that often. If you also live in the EU, this could be you chance to own a brand new, impeccably preserved 1998 BMW E38 740i.
As long as you’re willing to dig deep into your pockets. On March 21, an offer popped up on eBay Germany, for a brand new E38 BMW 7-Series. This isn’t just a new car, though: think of it as of a time capsule, because it’s been preserved in a literal plastic bubble since 1997.
This means that not only has it not been driven much, but it’s been kept in impeccable condition. It’s the closest thing to going back in time 22 years ago and buying it new from a dealership. So, calling all nostalgics.
“The only one available in the world,” the ad says. “Not renovated. No signs of the passage of time.”
According to the seller, a registration dated 1997 shows that the car was briefly owned by a woman born in 1927. What happens next is not known, but the BMW somehow made its way to Poland, in Gogolin Slaski, where it remains today. The female owner hardly drove it, since it has only 158 miles on the clock.
Upon arriving in Poland, the beemer was placed in “an air capsule with mechanical air circulation,” where it’s stayed until today. There is no explanation for the decision, but you wouldn’t be wrong to assume it was done as a means to drive up its price when it eventually went on sale.
Which is exactly what’s happening right now. The first bid came within hours of the auction going live, with bidding currently sitting at €50,650 / $54,700. That’s a lot of money to pay for a car that came out over two decades ago, and the final price could actually be higher than that – the auction ends on March 31.
The seller says in the ad that interested customers in the U.S. or Japan shouldn’t bother with queries because he’s not shipping overseas. However, potential buyers in the EU should note that closed transports across the EU is possible upon request.
